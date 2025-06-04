Notable increase in number of people seeking assistance from Presidents Fund: PMD

June 4, 2025   12:31 pm

The number of people seeking assistance from the President’s Fund has seen a notable increase, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The PMD attributed the increase to the move by the government to decentralise activities of the President’s Fund to District Secretariat offices. 

Therefore, it has become essential to familiarise relevant staff at District Secretariat offices with the newly introduced computerised online system and to provide them with the necessary training, according to the PMD.

As part of this initiative, a training programme has been organised for June 21, 2025 at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat. This session is intended for District Secretaries and subject officers handling matters related to the President’s Fund in the districts of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya in the Northern Province.

The primary objective of the programme is to enhance the knowledge and skills of the officials, thereby increasing the number of beneficiaries in the Northern Province, delivering higher quality services, introducing the updated online system and ensuring more efficient and responsive service delivery, the PMD noted.

A key priority of the current President and the administration is to transform the President’s Fund, which was previously limited to a small group of recipients in Colombo, into a truly national initiative that benefits people throughout the country. 

In line with this vision, similar training programmes are expected to be implemented in other provinces in the near future, the statement added.

--PMD--

