Indias active Covid-19 cases surge to 4,302, total deaths at 44

Indias active Covid-19 cases surge to 4,302, total deaths at 44

June 4, 2025   01:44 pm

India reported a rise of 276 active Covid cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number to 4,302, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Seven deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, with Maharashtra alone accounting for four. Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat reported one fatality each, increasing the tally to 44.

Gujarat and Delhi reported the highest daily surge with 64 new cases each, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 63 and West Bengal with 60. Kerala continued to top the list of states with the highest number of active cases, followed by Maharashtra (510), Gujarat (461), and Delhi (457). Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any Covid cases so far.

Commenting on the rising Covid cases, Dr. Arindam Biswas from Kolkata said, “Covid is here to stay. The number of cases will continue to rise and fall over time, but there’s no need for panic. What’s important is to prevent its spread. People must follow government guidelines and wear masks to stay protected.”

In response to the rising case count, Kerala health department has issued directives to all government and private hospitals.

Mock drills are to be conducted across institutions to assess preparedness. Hospitals are instructed to follow the Revised ABC Guidelines 03, issued in June 2023, for treating patients with COVID-19 and influenza symptoms.

The guidelines emphasise monitoring red flag signs such as breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, low blood pressure, hemoptysis, and cyanosis in adults. In children, symptoms like somnolence, high persistent fever, feeding difficulties, convulsions, and respiratory distress warrant attention.

Source: India Today
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)