Tense situation reported between navy and several fishermen in Trinco seas

June 4, 2025   02:14 pm

A heated situation has been reported between Sri Lanka Navy personnel and a group of fishermen in 11 vessels during a special operation conducted on June 3 (Tuesday) to apprehend those engaged in illegal poaching activities in seas off Kuchchaveli in Trincomalee. 

Reportedly, a group had then surrounded a vessel belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy and attempted to escape from the scene.

A scuffle had taken place between the group and the Navy personnel, during which the Navy had attempted to defuse the situation.

Later, when an attempt was made to seize the firearms of the Navy personnel, they had taken steps to control the situation by firing into the air.

As the group continued to behave provocatively, a firearm belonging to one of the Navy personnel had discharged unintentionally, injuring a person.

The injured individual, a 23-year-old man, has been admitted to the Trincomalee District General Hospital and is receiving treatment.

The Sri Lanka Navy is conducting further investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that fishermen have staged a protest in Kuchchaveli in response to the incident.

