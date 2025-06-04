59-year-old dies after falling from building in Wellawatte

A 59-year-old man has fallen to his death from a five-storey building on Ramakrishna Road in Wellawatte, according to the Wellawatte Police.

The deceased has been identified as Rasaiya Thavarasa, a father of two and a resident of Batticaloa.

Police stated that he had been employed as a watchman and domestic helper at the residence of a businessman on Ramakrishna Road for the past three years.

According to police, the incident occurred this morning (June 4), while he was cleaning window shutters on an upper floor using a makeshift device fashioned with a wooden handle near the corridor area.

Police confirmed that the man had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.