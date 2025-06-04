59-year-old dies after falling from building in Wellawatte

59-year-old dies after falling from building in Wellawatte

June 4, 2025   04:12 pm

A 59-year-old man has fallen to his death from a five-storey building on Ramakrishna Road in Wellawatte, according to the Wellawatte Police.

The deceased has been identified as Rasaiya Thavarasa, a father of two and a resident of Batticaloa.

Police stated that he had been employed as a watchman and domestic helper at the residence of a businessman on Ramakrishna Road for the past three years.

According to police, the incident occurred this morning (June 4), while he was cleaning window shutters on an upper floor using a makeshift device fashioned with a wooden handle near the corridor area.

Police confirmed that the man had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)