Suspected gunman in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder not identified by witnesses

The suspected gunman in the shooting and killing of notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was produced before an identification parade held at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (4).

The suspect, Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga, who is being held at Boossa Prison, was escorted to court amid tight security arrangements.

Two witnesses were brought in to identify the suspected gunman during the identification parade. However, it is reported that they had both failed to identify him.

The suspect was subsequently produced before the official chambers of Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, amid tight security.

There, the magistrate ordered the suspect to be remanded until June 6. He is scheduled to be produced before the court via Skype technology on that date.