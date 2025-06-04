Sri Lanka received USD 650 million in FDI in first quarter: Minister

Sri Lanka received USD 650 million in FDI in first quarter: Minister

June 4, 2025   05:25 pm

Sri Lanka received USD 650 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the first quarter of this year (2025), according to Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti.

He revealed this while speaking in the Parliament today (04).

The minister stated that this investment supports 64 projects and that these figures are a significant increase compared to previous years.

Speaking further in this regard, Minister Handunnetti said, “In this quarter alone, USD 650 million in foreign direct investment has come in. In 2023, only USD 483 million was received for the entire year. In 2024, only USD 724 million was received came in. But that’s for only 93 projects in the whole year. According to the BOI Chairman, we have already received 64 projects in this quarter alone, with an investment of USD 650 million.”

