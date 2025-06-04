Four students remanded over ragging incident at Kuliyapitiya Technical College

June 4, 2025   07:05 pm

Three male senior students and one female student, who were arrested in connection with the attempted suicide of a first-year student at the Kuliyapitiya Technical College, have been remanded until June 16.

The remand order was issued after they were produced before the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (June 4).

On June 2, a female student pursuing a Higher National Diploma in Agricultural Production Technology at the college jumped into a lake near the campus. She was rescued by area residents and admitted to the Kuliyapitiya Hospital.

Police investigations have revealed that the student attempted to take her own life due to a ragging incident.

Following the incident, Kuliyapitiya Police arrested four students of the technical college in relation to the incident of ragging the said female student.

