Fisheries Minister orders investigation into Kuchchaveli incident

The Sri Lanka Navy has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred in the sea area off Kuchchaveli in Trincomalee, and to submit a detailed report as soon as possible, according to the Fisheries Ministry.

This directive was issued by the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic Resources, and Marine Environment, Ramalingam Chandrasekar.

According to the Minister, appropriate conclusions and further actions will be based on the findings of this report, a statement said.

The incident in question took place on June 3, 2025, when a fisherman was reportedly injured in a shooting allegedly carried out by navy personnel. The individual was said to have been engaged in illegal fishing activities in the Kuchchaveli coastal waters at the time.

Minister Chandrasekar stated that he has taken note of the incident and has formally requested a full report from the Sri Lanka Navy.

Speaking on the matter, the Minister said:

“Illegal fishing practices are detrimental to both the marine environment and the national interest. While a few may profit from such activities, the livelihoods of many law-abiding fishermen are put at risk.

Therefore, the Navy has been tasked with curbing illegal fishing to protect our marine resources and ensure fairness in the industry.

In the case of the Trincomalee incident, it has been alleged that illegal fishing was involved. However, the full truth will only emerge following a proper investigation.

Let me be clear—illegal fishing is wrong, the use of firearms in such situations is also wrong, and allowing such an environment to exist is equally wrong. Appropriate action will be taken once the investigation report is received.”