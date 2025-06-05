Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers expected today

June 5, 2025   06:18 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in and Trincomalee district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Formation of 178 local government bodies delayed due to lack of a clear majority (English)

Formation of 178 local government bodies delayed due to lack of a clear majority (English)

President orders Treasury to enact structural reforms in key institutions under core govt policy (English)

President orders Treasury to enact structural reforms in key institutions under core govt policy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson