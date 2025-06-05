Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in and Trincomalee district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.