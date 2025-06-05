Married couple killed after being hit by train in Dehiwala

A couple walking along the Dehiwala railway line have died after being hit by a train traveling from Colombo Fort to Aluthgama.

The incident occurred last evening (June 4), police said.

The deceased, aged 58 and 59, were a married couple who had been residing in the Badulupitiya area of Badulla.

Their bodies have been placed in the Kalubowila Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination, and the Dehiwala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.