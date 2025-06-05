Health Ministry urges not to panic over rising disease cases, including COVID-19

Health Ministry urges not to panic over rising disease cases, including COVID-19

June 5, 2025   09:24 am

There is no reason to cause unnecessary panic about the diseases currently spreading in the country, including COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, pointed out that there has been a slight increase in the number of reported cases of dengue, chikungunya, influenza, and COVID-19. However, the Ministry Secretary emphasized that this does not constitute a pandemic situation.

He made these statements while participating in the ‘Aluth Parlimenthuwa’ program on TV Derana last night (04).

Meanwhile, Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama, Chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), who also participated in the program, emphasized that there is no need to panic about COVID-19 at this time.

“We all know that, during recent times, dengue fever tends to increase in June and July. The same mosquito that spreads dengue also transmits chikungunya. There is a risk of both diseases increasing. Additionally, there has been an uptick in influenza cases, which can lead to serious conditions and, in some age groups, even death.”

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, also addressed the ongoing discussions about wearing face masks during the ‘Aluth Parlimenthuwa’ program.

“If you have a viral respiratory illness, it’s advisable to wear a mask to prevent spreading it to others. There was confusion surrounding the announcement related to mask-wearing. If we need to communicate something important to the public, we will not hesitate to do so. If wearing a mask becomes necessary, we will make that clear. However, at this time, it is not necessary. The situation has become normal, and there is no longer a risk of large-scale complications or deaths.”

