Proposal for Parliamentary Caucus on Arts and Cultural Affairs handed over to Speaker

June 5, 2025   11:16 am

A proposal to establish a Parliamentary Caucus on Arts and Cultural Affairs in the Tenth Parliament was submitted to the Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne at the Parliament premises on Wednesday (June 04).

This proposal was submitted by Members of Parliament of the National People’s Power (NPP), Jagath Manuwarna and Ruwan Mapalagama, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

Accordingly, this proposal is scheduled to be submitted to the next Committee on Parliamentary Business for consideration and further action.

