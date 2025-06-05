Chinese woman arrested over financial fraud

A Chinese woman has been arrested by officers of the Fraud Investigation Bureau in Colombo on charges of financial fraud.

The police received a complaint against the woman for defrauding an individual of Rs. 1.5 million by promising to provide a tourist visa to Australia, as well as Rs. 191,600 by claiming she could provide US dollars.

As a result, the woman was arrested by officers of the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau after conducting an investigation into the incident.

The 54-year-old Chinese woman has been taken into custody, and the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.