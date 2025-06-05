PM Harini calls for collective efforts to halt plastic pollution in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has emphasized that through the collective efforts of the government and the citizenry in the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, the destruction of the country’s environment caused by plastic pollution can be effectively halted.

She warned that vital water resources, biological assets, and fertile soils are under threat, which poses serious risks to the country’s biodiversity and the well-being of its people.

The Prime Minister also stressed the urgent need to rebuild the connection between humanity and nature, highlighting the government’s commitment to a vision of a sustainable environment that secures the well-being of all living beings.

Prime Minister’s World Environment Day Message:

“Sri Lanka is endowed with an exceptional natural ecosystem, surrounded by a unique maritime zone, enriched by over one hundred major river systems, and fertile soil layers that extend across the country creating habitants to a remarkable degree of biodiversity.

Alongside this rich environmental diversity, our nation has emerged as a distinctive point of interest on the global stage.

However, due to decades of insufficient attention and inadequate protection, we are now witnessing the degradation of our vital water resources, biological assets, and fertile soil.

The growing disconnect between humanity and the environment has led to the alarming depletion of natural resources, a matter of grave concern and deep regret.

As the newly elected government, we recognize our profound responsibility to ensure that such environmental tragedies do not recur. As the National People’s Power, we uphold the vision of a sustainable environment that secures the well-being of all living beings and hold this as a fundamental policy principle to making a significant contribution towards achieving environmental justice and equity.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Putting an End to Plastic Pollution.” I firmly believe that through the collective efforts of the government and the citizenry in the Clean Sri Lanka initiative, we can effectively halt the destruction of our environment caused by plastic pollution.

The Environment Week, which commenced on May 30th, presents a timely opportunity for all of us to re-evaluate the significance of our natural ecosystems and to take meaningful action to protect them.

“Let it Sprout” is the national theme for this year’s Environment Day. Let us all unite in our dedication to building a nation where Sri Lanka’s name continues to shine on the global stage, a country that nurtures the growth and well-being of its ecosystems, while also safeguarding the humanity, social fabric, and economic livelihoods of every citizen”