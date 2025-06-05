Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

Former Minister and Anuradhapura District Organiser of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until June 19 by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court in relation to the case filed over the recent discovery of a ‘gold-plated’ T-56 firearm from an apartment complex in Havelock Town, Colombo.

On May 24, the former Minister was remanded following his arrest on May 23 in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

He was remanded until today (June 5) after being produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

The investigation pertains to the ownership of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle discovered at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town on May 20.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.