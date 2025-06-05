Mother of three sentenced to 7 years RI over attempt to sell newborn baby
June 5, 2025 02:51 pm
The Colombo High Court has sentenced a 46-year-old mother of three to seven years of rigorous imprisonment after she was found guilty of attempting to sell a two-day-old infant for a sum of Rs.75, 000.
The sentence was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe.
In addition to the prison sentence, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000, with a further six months of lenient imprisonment if the fine is not paid.