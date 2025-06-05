Overseas travel ban on Udaya Gammanpila lifted

The Colombo High Court today (June 5) ordered the Controller of Immigration and Emigration to take steps to lift the overseas travel ban imposed on former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, who was acquitted and released of charges related to the alleged criminal misappropriation of Rs. 21 million belonging to an Australian businessman.

Udaya Gammanpila, through his lawyer, submitted a motion stating that although he was acquitted and released by the Colombo High Court on March 24, the travel ban imposed on him had not yet been lifted.

Accordingly, Attorney-at-Law Inoka Perera, who appeared for the former Minister, requested the court to issue an order to the Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration to lift the overseas travel ban imposed on her client.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne ordered the Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration to lift the foreign travel ban imposed on Udaya Gammanpila.

The Attorney General had filed this case against former Minister Udaya Gammanpila and businessman Sydney Jayasinghe during the ‘Yahapalana’ (Good Governance) Government.

The prosecution alleged that between September 26, 1996, and September 25, 1997, the former Minister had purchased 21 million shares of a private bank under the name of Digital Nominees Private Limited, a company owned by Australian businessman Brian Shaddick, thereby misappropriating Rs. 21 million through the sale of shares using a forged Power of Attorney.

However, on May 24 the Colombo High Court acquitted and released former Minister Gammanpila and businessman Sydney Jayasinghe of charges.