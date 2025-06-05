Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa has left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), a short while ago, after giving a statement for nearly seven and a half hours.

He had appeared before the Bribery Commission at around 9.00 a.m. this morning (05).

The Bribery Commission had summoned the former state minister in connection with its investigation into the financial losses caused to the government by the import of a substandard shipment of organic fertiliser from a Chinese company under the previous government.