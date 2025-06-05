Former GM of Land Reclamation Corp arrested

Former GM of Land Reclamation Corp arrested

June 5, 2025   05:31 pm

The former General Manager of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation & Development Corporation (SLLRDC), Mallika Kumari Senadheera, has been arrested by the Bribery Commission.

She has been arrested on charges of committing the offence of “corruption” selecting a company outside the procurement procedures for the opening ceremony of the first phase of the ‘Weras Ganga Project’, which was implemented under the SLLRDC, and for causing a loss to the government through the misappropriation of Rs. 27.6 million from the project’s fund for the opening ceremony of the first stage of the project despite such allocations not being made from the fund.

The former General Manager of the SLLRDC has been arrested at the Bribery Commission on Thursday (5) and is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. 

The Bribery Commission had previously also arrested the former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation & Development Corporation (SLLRDC), Harshan de Silva, in connection with the same case. He was granted bail on May 15.

