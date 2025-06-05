Tree planting project along Colombos Marine Drive commences

June 5, 2025   09:55 pm

A tree planting and conservation project was launched today (5) along the stretch of Colombo’s Marine Drive, from the Kollupitiya Railway Station towards Wellawatte, in line with World Environment Day. 

The initiative was implemented by the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat Office, the President’s Media Division said.

Marking the commencement of the project, 1,600 Takkada (Scaevola taccada) saplings were planted today, with plans to expand the number to 6,000 in the near future. The project is being carried out with participation from state institutions, private organisations and the general public.

The Takkada plant, which includes two species highly resistant to saline environments, is listed as a threatened species on the Red Data List. The Scaevola taccada species planted today typically grows as a shrub reaching heights of 5 to 6 feet. Its dense green foliage and compact height make it ideal for urban settings, enhancing cityscapes with both environmental and aesthetic value, the PMD added. 

This initiative is being carried out with the collaboration of the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Police (Environmental and Traffic Divisions), Sri Lanka Railways, Road Development Authority, Urban Development Authority and the Colombo Municipal Council. 

-PMD-

