Body of woman died under mysterious circumstances found in Dombagahawela
June 5, 2025 10:01 pm
The body of a woman who died under mysterious circumstances was found inside a rock crevice in a forest in Dombagahawela, Monaragala.
According to Police, a considerable effort was required to confirm the identity of the deceased.
The woman who was murdered is a 51-year-old who had reportedly filed a complaint with police a few months ago regarding an incident of abuse.
Further investigations are underway.