Body of woman died under mysterious circumstances found in Dombagahawela

June 5, 2025   10:01 pm

The body of a woman who died under mysterious circumstances was found inside a rock crevice in a forest in Dombagahawela, Monaragala.

According to Police, a considerable effort was required to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The woman who was murdered is a 51-year-old who had reportedly filed a complaint with police a few months ago regarding an incident of abuse.

Further investigations are underway.

