Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaittivu districts during the afternoon or night, it said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Southern province.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers