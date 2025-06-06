Locomotive Operating Engineers to halt coastal train operations today?

Locomotive Operating Engineers to halt coastal train operations today?

June 6, 2025   08:57 am

The Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has announced its readiness to withdraw from operating coastal railway services starting at 12 noon today (June 6), in protest over unresolved issues related to the malfunctioning signaling system.

According to union sources, discussions have been scheduled for this morning with the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways to address the matter. 

However, union representatives have stated that if a satisfactory response is not received during these talks, they will proceed with the planned withdrawal of services.

