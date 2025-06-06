Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day

The trade union action initiated by five paramedical professions under the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) will continue for a second consecutive day today (June 6), according to JCPSM General Secretary, Chanaka Dharmawickrama.

The 24-hour strike, which commenced yesterday (June 5) at 8:00 a.m., was initially scheduled to conclude this morning (06).

However, following a meeting held by the Executive Council of the JCPSM yesterday, it was decided to extend the strike to a 48-hour period.

The strike has been launched in protest over several longstanding issues, including delays in promotions, non-payment of weekend and holiday allowances, inadequate recruitment of graduates, discrepancies in salaries and allowances, and the failure to honor agreements regarding retirement conditions and internship placements.

In response to the strike, Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated yesterday (June 5) that discussions can only proceed if the striking employees first return to work.

Addressing the Minister’s remarks, the JCPSM noted that the strike was a result of the Ministry’s failure to engage positively and proactively to address their concerns.

In a statement, the union expressed disappointment that rather than resolving the grievances of paramedical professionals, the authorities had politicized the issues and misrepresented the demands.

The JCPSM further stated that the recent arbitrary decisions regarding the recruitment of graduates in supplementary medical professions left them with no alternative but to take trade union action.

Emphasizing that their actions are not politically motivated, the JCPSM clarified that the ongoing strike is not intended to destabilize the current government or support any political opposition, unlike certain politically driven trade union movements in the past.

The JCPSM has called on the Minister of Health and the Secretary to the Ministry to urgently intervene and take meaningful steps toward resolving their issues.