Former Minister Mervyn Silva indicted before Colombo HC

Former Minister Mervyn Silva has been indicted before the Colombo High Court in a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), alleging possession of undisclosed cash and assets exceeding Rs. 800 million.

According to the CIABOC, the former minister is accused of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by possessing properties, vehicles, and bank accounts valued at millions of rupees, which are alleged to be disproportionate to his declared legitimate income.

The indictment was formally served to the accused before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige.

Following the filing of the charges, the court ordered the release of the accused on bail.