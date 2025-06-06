Former Minister Mervyn Silva indicted before Colombo HC

Former Minister Mervyn Silva indicted before Colombo HC

June 6, 2025   09:30 am

Former Minister Mervyn Silva has been indicted before the Colombo High Court in a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), alleging possession of undisclosed cash and assets exceeding Rs. 800 million.

According to the CIABOC, the former minister is accused of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by possessing properties, vehicles, and bank accounts valued at millions of rupees, which are alleged to be disproportionate to his declared legitimate income.

The indictment was formally served to the accused before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige.

Following the filing of the charges, the court ordered the release of the accused on bail.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today (English)

Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement (English)

Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement (English)

Supplementary medical professionals to continue strike as Health Minister issues stern warning

Supplementary medical professionals to continue strike as Health Minister issues stern warning

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Formation of 178 local government bodies delayed due to lack of a clear majority (English)

Formation of 178 local government bodies delayed due to lack of a clear majority (English)