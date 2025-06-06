Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara

Former Minister Chandrani Bandara has been indicted today (June 6) before the Colombo High Court on charges of corruption.

She is accused of appointing H.M. Chandrawansa as the Project Director of the Ministry of Dry Zone Development without following proper procedures during the previous Yahapalana (Good Governance) Government.

Additionally, she is alleged to have influenced ministry officials to unlawfully appoint a group of her associates to various positions.

The indictments, filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), were presented before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige.

The judge ordered the fingerprinting of the accused and granted her bail on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each.