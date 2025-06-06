Gayantha Karunathilaka withdraws from committee investigating Dayasiri

Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka has withdrawn from the three-member committee appointed to inquire into a complaint regarding the conduct of Attorney-at-Law and Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramanayake informed the House of this development at the commencement of today’s (June 6) parliamentary session.

The Speaker further announced that Attorney-at-Law and MP Rauff Hakeem has been appointed to replace Karunathilaka on the said committee.

The three-member committee was initially appointed on May 20 in the Parliament Chamber, following the receipt of a formal complaint concerning the conduct of MP Dayasiri Jayasekara in the House.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Chairperson Hemali Weerasekara. The other member is Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.