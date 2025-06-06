Three including DMT Deputy Commissioner further remanded

Three including DMT Deputy Commissioner further remanded

June 6, 2025   11:59 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the further remand of three suspects, including a Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), who were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes amounting to nearly Rs. 4.2 million. 

The suspects will remain in remand custody until June 20.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Tanuja Lakmali after considering the facts presented by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense counsel.

