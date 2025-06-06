Kehelbaddara Padme passport case: Asst. Immigration Controller and 2 others granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of three suspects, including an Assistant Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, who were arrested and remanded in connection with the alleged issuance of two forged passports to underworld figure Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently residing abroad.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Tanuja Lakmali ordered that each suspect be released on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

The court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspects and directed them to surrender their passports to the court.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on November 13.

In addition, the two other suspects granted bail were ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 13 to provide statements.