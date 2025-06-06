Kehelbaddara Padme passport case: Asst. Immigration Controller and 2 others granted bail

Kehelbaddara Padme passport case: Asst. Immigration Controller and 2 others granted bail

June 6, 2025   12:07 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of three suspects, including an Assistant Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, who were arrested and remanded in connection with the alleged issuance of two forged passports to underworld figure Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently residing abroad.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Tanuja Lakmali ordered that each suspect be released on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

The court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspects and directed them to surrender their passports to the court.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on November 13.

In addition, the two other suspects granted bail were ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 13 to provide statements.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today (English)

Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement (English)

Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement (English)

Supplementary medical professionals to continue strike as Health Minister issues stern warning

Supplementary medical professionals to continue strike as Health Minister issues stern warning

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

'KDU should become an International Military Defence University' - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)