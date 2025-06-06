SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia

June 6, 2025   12:14 pm

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 306, which departed from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for Singapore last evening (June 5), was forced to make an emergency landing at Medan Kuala Namu International Airport in Indonesia due to a technical issue.

Following an inspection by an Indonesian technical team, it was determined that repairs would require additional time. 

Consequently, SriLankan Airlines authorities decided to accommodate the passengers in hotels until the issue could be resolved.

However, a problematic situation had arisen when Indonesian authorities initially refused to permit the passengers to be transferred to hotels. The situation was eventually resolved with the intervention of the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia.

In the meantime, a technical team from Sri Lanka departed for Indonesia aboard a flight bound for Jakarta this morning (June 6), to conduct a further inspection of the aircraft in question.

SriLankan Airlines has scheduled another flight to depart at 1:45 p.m. today (June 06) to transport the passengers of the grounded aircraft.

