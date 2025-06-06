Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks

The Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has temporarily suspended its planned withdrawal from operating services on the coastal railway line, which was scheduled to commence at 12 noon today (June 6).

The union had initially planned the withdrawal in protest over unresolved issues related to the malfunctioning signaling system on the coastal railway line.

However, following a discussion held this morning (June 6) with the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, during which a positive response was received regarding their concerns, the union decided not to proceed with the planned trade union action.