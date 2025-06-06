SriLankan sends special relief flight to Sumatra to transport passengers of grounded plane

June 6, 2025   03:15 pm

A special relief flight, UL 302, has departed from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to Medan International Airport on the Indonesian island of Sumatra to transport 101 passengers and crew members of SriLankan Airlines flight UL 306, which was grounded due to a technical fault. 

Singapore-bound SriLankan Airlines flight UL 306, which departed from BIA in Katunayake for Singapore last evening (June 5), made an emergency landing at Medan Kuala Namu International Airport in Indonesia due to a technical issue.

Following an inspection by an Indonesian technical team, it was determined that the necessary repairs would require additional time. Consequently, SriLankan Airlines decided to accommodate the passengers in hotels.

However, a complication arose when Indonesian authorities initially declined to grant permission for hotel transfers. The issue was subsequently resolved through the intervention of the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, a technical team from Sri Lanka departed for Indonesia on a flight bound for Jakarta this morning (June 6) to further inspect the grounded aircraft.

