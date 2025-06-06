President stresses timely completion of urban development and housing projects

A progress review meeting on the projects implemented by the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing under the current budget allocations was held today (06) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The discussion focused extensively on the progress of urban development projects aimed at transforming Sri Lanka into an attractive tourist destination, the on-going canal purification and solid waste management initiatives in the Colombo District, water supply projects and housing assistance programmes.

President Dissanayake instructed officials to ensure that every project is completed within its originally planned schedule, without delays, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Anura Karunathilaka, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Ranjith Ariyaratne, Senior Additional Secretaries to the President Russell Aponsu and Kapila Janaka Bandara along with senior officials from both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Urban Development.

--PMD—