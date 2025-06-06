Sri Lankas remittance inflow exceeds $3 billion in first 5 months

Sri Lankas remittance inflow exceeds $3 billion in first 5 months

June 6, 2025   06:48 pm

Sri Lanka has received USD 641.7 million in workers’ remittances in May 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Total remittances from January to May 2025 reached USD 3.10 billion, up 18.2% from the same period last year (USD 2.62 billion). 

Meanwhile, official figures show that earnings from tourism reached USD 1.54 billion during the first five months of this year.

Accordingly, the total tourism earnings in the first 5 months of 2025 is recorded as USD 1.54 billion, which is an increase of 9.8% compared to the tourism earnings of USD 1.40 billion recorded in the first 5 months of 2024. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

4 Israeli religious and cultural centres established in Sri Lanka, only 2 registered - Minister (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today (English)

Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement (English)

Shasheendra Rajapaksa leaves Bribery Commission after recording statement (English)

Supplementary medical professionals to continue strike as Health Minister issues stern warning

Supplementary medical professionals to continue strike as Health Minister issues stern warning

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm