Sri Lanka has received USD 641.7 million in workers’ remittances in May 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Total remittances from January to May 2025 reached USD 3.10 billion, up 18.2% from the same period last year (USD 2.62 billion).

Meanwhile, official figures show that earnings from tourism reached USD 1.54 billion during the first five months of this year.

Accordingly, the total tourism earnings in the first 5 months of 2025 is recorded as USD 1.54 billion, which is an increase of 9.8% compared to the tourism earnings of USD 1.40 billion recorded in the first 5 months of 2024.