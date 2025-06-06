Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry

June 6, 2025   10:16 pm

A discussion aimed at identifying strategies to attract tourists during the offseason was held this afternoon (06) at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with the participation of key stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The conversation focused on promoting Sri Lanka as a year-round travel destination, particularly during the offseason, enhancing the country’s tourism brand through digital marketing, strengthening human capital in the sector through skill development and training as well as attracting more foreign investment into tourism sector.

Attention was also drawn to the current challenges facing the tourism industry. Stakeholders were briefed on the initiatives already undertaken by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to address these issues and advance the sector.

President Dissanayake revealed intentions to establish a dedicated unit at the Presidential Secretariat to coordinate all institutions related to tourism in a cohesive manner.

The government’s Clean Sri Lanka programme also received positive feedback from industry stakeholders and its potential integration into tourism promotion efforts was discussed in depth.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamge, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO)Nalin Jayasundara as well as hotel owners, tourism industry entrepreneurs and investors.

—PMD—

