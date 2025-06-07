Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

June 7, 2025   04:06 am

Muslims in Sri Lanka are celebrating the Hajj festival today.

The festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) son as an act of respect to the divine.

Eid al-Adha, the second most significant festival for Muslims globally, coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims and one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be performed at least once in a lifetime by every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey to the holy city of Makkah.

