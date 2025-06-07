Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka are celebrating the Hajj festival today.

The festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) son as an act of respect to the divine.

Eid al-Adha, the second most significant festival for Muslims globally, coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims and one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be performed at least once in a lifetime by every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey to the holy city of Makkah.