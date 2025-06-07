PM Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service

An Internal Affairs Unit at the Prime Minister’s Office has been officially established at Temple Trees under the leadership of Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, in accordance with Circular No. PS/SB/Circular/2/2025 issued by the Secretary to the President, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Accordingly, Additional Secretary (Administration) Ruwan Jayasundara has been appointed as the Head of the Internal Affairs Unit, and Administrative Officer K.A.S. Shripali has been appointed as the Compliance Officer.

The Internal Affairs Unit has been established with a focus on confirming the integrity of officials and fostering a corruption-free public service in Sri Lanka, alongside placing the top priority on introducing robust anti-corruption measures within the public sector, implementing the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and other international anti-corruption conventions in line with the Article 156 of the Constitution, and the planning of Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (2025–2029), according to the PMO.

The aim is to serve as a key turning point in Sri Lanka’s efforts to eliminate corruption across public institutions by promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and integrity in enabling the delivery of effective and reliable government services to all citizens.

The expected functions of the Internal Affairs Unit include: preventing corruption within the institution and fostering a culture of integrity; ensuring transparency and accountability in all institutional operations and guaranteeing public access to information related to institutional actions and decisions; promoting ethical governance; encouraging the reporting of misconduct; ensuring confidentiality; establishing a secure reporting mechanism and assist to the enforcement of laws in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

Two complaint boxes have been placed at Temple Trees and at the Prime Minister’s Office located in Sirimathipaya for receiving public complaints, suggestions, and allegations related to the Prime Minister’s Office. In addition, complaints can be submitted via WhatsApp to 0711130898, by phone at 0114354754, or via email to iau@pmoffice.gov.lk, the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister added.