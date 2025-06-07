PM Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service

PM Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service

June 7, 2025   04:29 am

An Internal Affairs Unit at the Prime Minister’s Office has been officially established at Temple Trees under the leadership of Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, in accordance with Circular No. PS/SB/Circular/2/2025 issued by the Secretary to the President, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Accordingly, Additional Secretary (Administration) Ruwan Jayasundara has been appointed as the Head of the Internal Affairs Unit, and Administrative Officer K.A.S. Shripali has been appointed as the Compliance Officer.

The Internal Affairs Unit has been established with a focus on confirming the integrity of officials and fostering a corruption-free public service in Sri Lanka, alongside placing the top priority on introducing robust anti-corruption measures within the public sector, implementing the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and other international anti-corruption conventions in line with the Article 156 of the Constitution, and the planning of Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (2025–2029), according to the PMO.

The aim is to serve as a key turning point in Sri Lanka’s efforts to eliminate corruption across public institutions by promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and integrity in enabling the delivery of effective and reliable government services to all citizens.

The expected functions of the Internal Affairs Unit include: preventing corruption within the institution and fostering a culture of integrity; ensuring transparency and accountability in all institutional operations and guaranteeing public access to information related to institutional actions and decisions; promoting ethical governance; encouraging the reporting of misconduct; ensuring confidentiality; establishing a secure reporting mechanism and assist to the enforcement of laws in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

Two complaint boxes have been placed at Temple Trees and at the Prime Minister’s Office located in Sirimathipaya for receiving public complaints, suggestions, and allegations related to the Prime Minister’s Office. In addition, complaints can be submitted via WhatsApp to 0711130898, by phone at 0114354754, or via email to iau@pmoffice.gov.lk, the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06