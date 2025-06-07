Hajj embodies unity by bridging divisions and fostering brotherhood- President

The essence of Hajj lies in bridging divisions and fostering universal brotherhood, offering a powerful example of unity, says President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President’s Hajj Message:

"Today, 7th June 2025, marks the observance of Hajj, the sacred pilgrimage undertaken with profound devotion by Muslims across the world. As the fifth pillar of Islam, this profound spiritual undertaking symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and ultimate sacrifice to Almighty Allah.

True faith aspires to perfect society through compassion and establish righteous communities. The Hajj pilgrimage, wherein believers from every nation converge in Makkah in collective worship, powerfully demonstrates how we may live harmoniously with all people of faith through equality and mutual respect. Furthermore, Hajj serves as a living embodiment of commitment and self-sacrifice.

The essence of Hajj lies in bridging divisions and fostering universal brotherhood. As Sri Lanka strives to overcome national challenges and realise our vision of a developed, civilised nation, we require transformative social, economic and political progress. This demands our collective endeavour, goodwill and inclusive participation. Hajj provides a significant platform for such unity of purpose.

To humanity worldwide, Hajj conveys an enduring message of peace while awakening our shared consciousness to the values of equality, fraternity and sacrifice.

This sacred observance, uniting Muslim devotees through common faith, blesses our national endeavour to build an enlightened Sri Lanka, one founded upon brotherhood and goodwill rather than division.

On this auspicious occasion, I extend heartfelt wishes to all Muslim devotees in Sri Lanka and globally for a blessed Eid ul-Adha."

Eid Mubarak!