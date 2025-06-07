National Poson Week begins today

National Poson Week begins today

June 7, 2025   08:02 am

The National Poson Week begins today (June 7).

The Poson Week will continue until June 13, with the National Poson Festival planned to be held, centered around the sacred cities of Anuradhapura, Mihintale, and Thanthirimale.

Anuradhapura District Secretary K.P. Ranjith Wimalasooriya said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees arriving for the National Poson Festival.

He also mentioned that a special mobile app has been created to provide necessary facilities to devotees during the Poson period.

Anuradhapura District Secretary also stated that this mobile app is expected to be introduced to reduce traffic congestion and to provide convenience for devotees visiting Anuradhapura. It will include information about parking facilities, locations where ‘dansals’ are held, first aid centers, as well as areas prone to road congestion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06