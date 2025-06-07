The National Poson Week begins today (June 7).

The Poson Week will continue until June 13, with the National Poson Festival planned to be held, centered around the sacred cities of Anuradhapura, Mihintale, and Thanthirimale.

Anuradhapura District Secretary K.P. Ranjith Wimalasooriya said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees arriving for the National Poson Festival.

He also mentioned that a special mobile app has been created to provide necessary facilities to devotees during the Poson period.

Anuradhapura District Secretary also stated that this mobile app is expected to be introduced to reduce traffic congestion and to provide convenience for devotees visiting Anuradhapura. It will include information about parking facilities, locations where ‘dansals’ are held, first aid centers, as well as areas prone to road congestion.