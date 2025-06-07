Hajj serves as an example for all humanity - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her message marking the occasion of Hajj and Eid al-Adha, extended greetings to Muslim devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world, highlighting the importance of unity, coexistence, and devotion that define this sacred time.

Prime Minister’s Hajj Message 2025:

“On this day, our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka and world over celebrate the Hajj festival with deep devotion, engaging in this sacred pilgrimage in a spirit of unity and brotherhood, while embracing the values of coexistence and rising above self-interest.

This year’s Hajj holds particular significance as it is being celebrated under a government aligned with the same vision and guiding policies.

The aim of the government is also to ensure the fair distribution of resources for all and to build an altruistic society within the country.

This tradition, which symbolizes the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail in devotion to God, is a profound moment that highlights the spirit of sacrifice in Islam.

In that sense, the Hajj pilgrimage where Muslim community from across the globe come together to fulfill religious duties and pray for world peace, serves as a powerful example to all of humanity.

With the hope of a future ensured by peace, justice, and humanity with the expectation of united nation beyond ethnic differences, I wish all Muslim devotees for a joyful Eid al-Adha festival.”