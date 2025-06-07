Supplementary Medical Professionals: Four unions withdraw from strike

Supplementary Medical Professionals: Four unions withdraw from strike

June 7, 2025   10:16 am

The strike initiated by the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) concluded at 8:00 a.m. today (June 7), with four out of its five affiliated unions deciding to call off the industrial action.

JCPSM General Secretary, Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that the decision to end the strike was made in consideration of the inconvenience it had caused to patients.

However, he noted that medical laboratory professionals will continue their strike action.

JCPSM launched the strike at 8:00 a.m. on June 5 over several longstanding issues, including delays in promotions, non-payment of weekend and holiday allowances, inadequate recruitment of graduates, discrepancies in salaries and allowances, and the failure to honor agreements regarding retirement conditions and internship placements.

The strike significantly disrupted healthcare services, causing severe inconvenience to patients across the country.

Despite this, the unions initially opted to continue the strike, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of intervention by the Minister of Health to address their demands.

Ultimately, four of the five unions under the JCPSM decided to withdraw from the strike, while the medical laboratory professionals remain on strike until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06