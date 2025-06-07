Dengue cases surge past 6,000 in Sri Lanka in May as monsoon season begins

June 7, 2025   11:35 am

A total of 6,042 cases of dengue was reported from Sri Lanka in May, the latest data by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) shows.

The data also indicates a steady increase in dengue cases over the past three months, with 3,766 cases reported in March and 5,166 cases in April.

In the first five months of this year, 23,744 dengue cases have been reported. Most cases have been reported in Colombo, Gampaha, Ratnapura, and Batticaloa districts.

So far, 13 people have died from dengue over the first five months of 2025, the NDCU data shows.

Health officials warn that the number of dengue cases is likely to rise further with the onset of the monsoon rains.

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies 

