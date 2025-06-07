PMD issues statement on alleged presidential pardon of prisoner

PMD issues statement on alleged presidential pardon of prisoner

June 7, 2025   01:17 pm

The President’s Media Division (PMD) has issued an official statement highlighting a serious procedural irregularity involving the release of a prisoner from Anuradhapura Prison, who was not approved under the presidential pardon granted for the 2025 Vesak festival.

According to the PMD, W.H. Athula Thilakaratne, an inmate serving a sentence for financial fraud, was released despite not being included in the list of prisoners approved by the President for a general pardon.

The PMD clarified that under Article 34(1) of the Constitution, the President has the authority to grant pardons to convicted prisoners.

Accordingly, a list of prisoners selected by the Prison Superintendents is forwarded to the Ministry of Justice.

The list is examined by the Ministry of Justice and then sent to the Presidential Secretariat. With the approval of the President, those prisoners are granted a general pardon, the PMD stated.

In this instance, the official list—submitted by the Commissioner General of Prisons on May 6, 2025—included 388 names. 

However, the name of the individual imprisoned at Anuradhapura Prison in connection with financial fraud was not included in that list. 

“This individual was not included in the list of 388 prisoners granted a presidential pardon,” the PMD stated.

In light of this development, the Presidential Secretariat lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (June 6), under the title “Regarding the release of a prisoner who was not approved under the Presidential Pardon.”

The PMD further confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched, and disciplinary measures will be taken against any officials found responsible for the irregular release.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case