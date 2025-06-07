PMD issues statement on alleged presidential pardon of prisoner

The President’s Media Division (PMD) has issued an official statement highlighting a serious procedural irregularity involving the release of a prisoner from Anuradhapura Prison, who was not approved under the presidential pardon granted for the 2025 Vesak festival.

According to the PMD, W.H. Athula Thilakaratne, an inmate serving a sentence for financial fraud, was released despite not being included in the list of prisoners approved by the President for a general pardon.

The PMD clarified that under Article 34(1) of the Constitution, the President has the authority to grant pardons to convicted prisoners.

Accordingly, a list of prisoners selected by the Prison Superintendents is forwarded to the Ministry of Justice.

The list is examined by the Ministry of Justice and then sent to the Presidential Secretariat. With the approval of the President, those prisoners are granted a general pardon, the PMD stated.

In this instance, the official list—submitted by the Commissioner General of Prisons on May 6, 2025—included 388 names.

However, the name of the individual imprisoned at Anuradhapura Prison in connection with financial fraud was not included in that list.

“This individual was not included in the list of 388 prisoners granted a presidential pardon,” the PMD stated.

In light of this development, the Presidential Secretariat lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (June 6), under the title “Regarding the release of a prisoner who was not approved under the Presidential Pardon.”

The PMD further confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched, and disciplinary measures will be taken against any officials found responsible for the irregular release.