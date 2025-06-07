Transport associations call for stakeholder discussions prior to new regulations

Transport associations across Sri Lanka have urged the government to initiate discussions with stakeholders before implementing new regulations concerning private buses, three-wheelers, and vehicles used for transporting schoolchildren.

Chairman of the All Island School Children’s Transport Association (AISCTA), Malsiri de Silva, stated that if the government fails to take appropriate measures or consult relevant parties, the association would be compelled to resort to trade union action.

The call for dialogue follows a recent statement made in Parliament by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, in which he announced that steps would be taken to regulate various modes of transport—including private buses, three-wheelers, and school transport vehicles.

He also noted that all regulatory authority would be vested in the National Transport Commission (NTC).

In line with this, the National Transport Commission (Amendment) Bill was recently passed in Parliament. Following the enactment, the NTC has issued the necessary gazette notification to begin regulating these sectors.

Commenting on the matter, AISCTA Chairman Malsiri de Silva said:

“There are many things to address before regulation. We have attempted to resolve these issues many times, but nothing reaches us—only the government receives the revenue. We do not approve of this approach.”

“If regulation is going to happen, our concerns should be heard fairly, and proper actions must be taken. Regulation should be a positive step. But if we receive nothing in return while money is collected through regulation, it is meaningless. If it is done properly, we will consider it. Otherwise, we will have to resort to trade union action,” he added.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Chairman of the National Transport Commission, P.A. Chandrapala, responded that discussions will indeed be held with relevant stakeholders before the implementation of any new regulatory measures. He confirmed that further action will be taken based on the outcome of those discussions.