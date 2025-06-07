Medical Laboratory Professionals to end strike tomorrow morning

The Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Association has announced its decision to conclude the ongoing strike action at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (08).

The strike, which entered its third day today, is set to conclude following a discussion held this afternoon (07).

Earlier today, four trade unions affiliated with the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) called off their strike action.

However, the Medical Laboratory Professionals continued their industrial action throughout the day.

Following deliberations, the association has decided to conclude their strike at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (08).