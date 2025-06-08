Legal action taken against 55 persons for traffic violations in Kattankudy

Legal action has been taken against 55 individuals who violated traffic regulations in Kattankudy, Batticaloa, Police said.

According to the Kattankudy Police, the cases were mainly filed against individuals riding motorcycles without wearing helmets.

Despite repeated warnings from police that strict legal action would be taken against motorcyclists who ride without helmets, many riders continued to ignore the regulations. As a result, the law was enforced against them, Police added.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old youth who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet recently lost his life in a traffic accident in Kattankudy.