Legal action taken against 55 persons for traffic violations in Kattankudy

Legal action taken against 55 persons for traffic violations in Kattankudy

June 8, 2025   04:44 am

Legal action has been taken against 55 individuals who violated traffic regulations in Kattankudy, Batticaloa, Police said.

According to the Kattankudy Police, the cases were mainly filed against individuals riding motorcycles without wearing helmets.

Despite repeated warnings from police that strict legal action would be taken against motorcyclists who ride without helmets, many riders continued to ignore the regulations. As a result, the law was enforced against them, Police added.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old youth who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet recently lost his life in a traffic accident in Kattankudy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)