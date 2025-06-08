Showery conditions to enhance from Tuesday

Showery conditions are expected to enhance in the southwestern part of the island from Tuesday (10), with strong wind gusts over the island and in the sea areas, the Department of Meteorology said.



Accordingly, the general public has been requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Met. Department in this regard.



Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department said in its daily weather update.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Northern and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.



Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.



The general public has also been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.