China remains a steadfast partner: Dy Minister

June 8, 2025   07:12 am

“China is one of the friendliest countries to Sri Lanka, and we hope that this friendship will last a long time,” Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena has said.

Speaking about Sri Lanka-China cooperation, Deputy Minister Gunasena said he values the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

“China will continue to be our friend and help us develop our economy,” he said, referencing China’s history of supporting major infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka.

The Deputy Minister expressed these sentiments while speaking to Xinhua News Agency during an inspection of the Port Access Elevated Highway project in Colombo.

Deputy Minister Gunasena, accompanied by Director General of the Road Development Authority K.W. Kandambi, representatives of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), and senior officials from the Ministry of Transport and Highways, visited the site to review progress on what is set to become the longest bridge in Sri Lanka.

The 5.27-km Port Access Elevated Highway, featuring a two-way, four-lane design and built using advanced segmental box girder prefabrication, has reached its final phase of construction.

“This is a very good project for Sri Lanka,” said Gunasena, emphasizing that the project, built by CCECC, contributes a lot to the locals. “When it is completed, we expect an economic boost. That is the main objective of this project.”


Source: Xinhua 

- Agencies

