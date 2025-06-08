Free special train services to operate for Poson festival

June 8, 2025   08:27 am

Sri Lanka Railways (SLR) has announced the operation of a series of special train services in view of the Poson festival.

According to Railway General Manager Dhammika Jayasundara, the department will operate 20 special train services from Colombo Fort to Anuradhapura and 36 services from Anuradhapura to Mihintale.

He further stated that a private company has borne the full cost of operating these special services, enabling the Railway Department to offer all these train services free of charge to passengers.

These special trains will run until June 12, commencing tomorrow (09 June), he said. 

In parallel with this initiative, Sri Lanka Railways has also enhanced accommodation and related facilities for devotees.

The General Manager added that accommodation facilities have been arranged at several locations for pilgrims arriving in Anuradhapura, including at the railway station itself.

