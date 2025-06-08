Suspect arrested in Mattakkuliya with T-56 assault rifle and ammo

June 8, 2025   08:54 am

A suspect has been arrested in the Sampathpura area of the Mattakkuliya Police Division with a T-56 firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition.

The arrest was made last evening (07) by a team of officers from the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The arrested suspect is a 36-year-old resident of Mattakkuliya.

The Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, another suspect has been arrested in the Warakanatta area of the Ethimale Police Division with a locally manufactured firearm and a quantity of Goda (illicit liquor).

The arrested individual is a 55-year-old resident of the Ethimale Wewa area.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested with a 12-bore firearm in the Bangadeniya area of the Chilaw Police Division, last evening.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officers from the Chilaw Police Station conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect, who was in possession of the firearm.

The arrested suspect is a 54-year-old resident of the Bangadeniya area.

